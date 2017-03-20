Trial scheduled in attempted murder case

Trial scheduled in attempted murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Trial scheduled in attempted murder case A man accused of repeatedly stabbing another has scheduled a trial for early June. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ntkyEM During the preliminary hearing on the charges, McLean's alleged victim Marvin Trotter appeared in court, with a heavily bandaged right arm in a sling and scarring across his neck and head, which prosecutors said were a result of the incident with McLean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo restaurant Sat B Floyd 3
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft Mar 17 jio 12
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 7 egor 29
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) Feb 23 lavon affair 21
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,212 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC