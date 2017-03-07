Rep. Schemel plans town halls
Rep. Schemel plans town halls on pension crisis, other issues Rep. Paul Schemel will host a series of town halls on various issues, beginning on March 16 Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nbqPkU WAYNESBORO - In his ongoing effort to gain a better understanding of where constituents in the 90th Legislative District stand on a variety of issues, Rep. Paul Schemel is once again hosting a series of town hall meetings at various locations in the area during 2017. The topic of the first town hall meeting is the public pension crisis and the possible solutions currently being debated in the General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|14 hr
|egor
|29
|3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft
|Mar 5
|Righty01
|10
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11)
|Feb 23
|lavon affair
|21
|A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation?
|Feb 23
|grab your wallet
|2
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC