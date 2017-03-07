Rep. Schemel plans town halls

Rep. Schemel plans town halls

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Rep. Schemel plans town halls on pension crisis, other issues Rep. Paul Schemel will host a series of town halls on various issues, beginning on March 16 Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nbqPkU WAYNESBORO - In his ongoing effort to gain a better understanding of where constituents in the 90th Legislative District stand on a variety of issues, Rep. Paul Schemel is once again hosting a series of town hall meetings at various locations in the area during 2017. The topic of the first town hall meeting is the public pension crisis and the possible solutions currently being debated in the General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vince martz (Jul '14) 14 hr egor 29
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft Mar 5 Righty01 10
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) Feb 23 lavon affair 21
News A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation? Feb 23 grab your wallet 2
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC