Rep. Schemel plans town halls on pension crisis, other issues Rep. Paul Schemel will host a series of town halls on various issues, beginning on March 16 Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nbqPkU WAYNESBORO - In his ongoing effort to gain a better understanding of where constituents in the 90th Legislative District stand on a variety of issues, Rep. Paul Schemel is once again hosting a series of town hall meetings at various locations in the area during 2017. The topic of the first town hall meeting is the public pension crisis and the possible solutions currently being debated in the General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.