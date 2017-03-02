Power outage hits Lincoln Way East at rush hour Residents may be affected by several power outages in the area. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lEFW5N Traffic lights along a major section of U.S. 30 in Guilford Township were out at the start of the evening rush hour on Thursday, March 2, after a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole at Sheetz, which can be seen at the right side of this photo, at the intersection of Franklin Farm Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.