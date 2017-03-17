POLICE: Woman lewdly harassed gay man

POLICE: Chambersburg woman lewdly harassed gay man He was a guest in her home when she allegedly decided to 'mess with the gay guy.' Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nAPL66 CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg woman is due in court Tuesday, accused of inappropriately touching and molesting a gay man to "mess" with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.