Police train civilians on handling active shootera
Chambersburg police train civilians on handling active shooter situations CPD chief guided locals through preventative measures and best practices for civilians in an active shooter situation. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2myjGyD Chambersburg Police Chief Ron Camacho talks to a group gathered at Borough Hall's council chambers about training in rthe event of an active shooter incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Thu
|martz families fr...
|28
|3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft
|Mar 1
|Adventurist
|7
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11)
|Feb 23
|lavon affair
|21
|A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation?
|Feb 23
|grab your wallet
|2
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC