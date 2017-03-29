Police looking for missing girls

Chambersburg police looking for 2 missing girls Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, were reported missing on March 27. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oyb5Jx Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, are believed to be in the area of Chambersburg and Fayetteville. They were last seen in the area of the Sunoco gas station in Fayetteville in the early evening of Monday, March 27. They may be in a Toyota 4-Runner, color unknown, police said.

