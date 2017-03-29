Police looking for missing girls

Police looking for missing girls

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg police looking for 2 missing girls Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, were reported missing on March 27. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oyb5Jx Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, are believed to be in the area of Chambersburg and Fayetteville. They were last seen in the area of the Sunoco gas station in Fayetteville in the early evening of Monday, March 27. They may be in a Toyota 4-Runner, color unknown, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 6 hr wild man 9
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Tue 30packaday 10
News Body found near Southgate Shopping Center (Oct '10) Mon Tommy Shuffler 48
Kenzo restaurant Mar 25 Cwalt3252 4
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft Mar 17 jio 12
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 7 egor 29
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC