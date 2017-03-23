Police log: Woman shot man in shoulder

Police log: Woman shot man in shoulder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: Woman shot man in shoulder A Fort Littleton woman is accused of shooting at a Fort Littleton man, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mVE34E DUBLIN TOWNSHIP - A Fort Littleton woman is accused of shooting at a Fort Littleton man, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo restaurant Mar 18 B Floyd 3
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft Mar 17 jio 12
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 7 egor 29
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) Feb 23 lavon affair 21
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC