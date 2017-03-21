Police log: Vehicle's tires stolen, windowsa
Someone stole four tires and shattered the windows of a 2004 Volkswagen GTI on either March 19 or March 20, in the 1400 block of Walker Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg. Police log: Vehicle's tires stolen, windows shattered Someone stole four tires and shattered the windows of a 2004 Volkswagen GTI on either March 19 or March 20, in the 1400 block of Walker Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.
