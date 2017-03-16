Police log: Several accused of purchasing,a
Police log: Several accused of purchasing, selling forged IDs Several people are accused of purchasing or selling forged identification documents to obtain employment in the county. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m6Rbbr CHAMBERSBURG - Several people are accused of purchasing or selling forged identification documents to obtain employment at various business throughout Franklin County, according to Chambersburg Police.
