Police log: Several accused of purchasing,a

Police log: Several accused of purchasing, selling forged IDs Several people are accused of purchasing or selling forged identification documents to obtain employment in the county. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m6Rbbr CHAMBERSBURG - Several people are accused of purchasing or selling forged identification documents to obtain employment at various business throughout Franklin County, according to Chambersburg Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.