Police log: Man charged with 20 counts of forgery

Friday Mar 31

A Chambersburg man is charged after police said he stole more than 20 checks and then deposited them. CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg man has been charged with stealing more than 20 checks, totaling more than $17,000, Chambersburg Police said.

