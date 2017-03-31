Police log: Man charged with 20 counts of forgery
Police log: Man charged with 20 counts of forgery A Chambersburg man is charged after police said he stole more than 20 checks and then deposited them. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nIwKRo CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg man has been charged with stealing more than 20 checks, totaling more than $17,000, Chambersburg Police said.
