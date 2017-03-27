Pianist Brian Helman to share 'power ...

Pianist Brian Helman to share 'power of music' ata

Area residents will have an opportunity to hear Brian Helman in concert at the free Cumberland Valley School of Music Community String Orchestra concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wilson College's Thomson Hall. Pianist Brian Helman to share 'power of music' at CVSM concert CHAMBERSBURG - Area residents will have an opportunity to hear Brian Helman in concert at the free Cumberland Valley School of Music Community String Orchestra concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wilson College's Thomson Hall.

