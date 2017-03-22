PHOTOS: United Way of Franklin County Campaigna
Cheri Kearney, community impact director, reveals the total raised for the United Way of Franklin County Campaign. A total amount of $933,200 was announced during the campaign closing luncheon on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Eugene C. Clarke Jr. Community Center, Chambersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|Mar 18
|B Floyd
|3
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar 18
|duck man
|5
|3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft
|Mar 17
|jio
|12
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar 7
|egor
|29
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11)
|Feb 23
|lavon affair
|21
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC