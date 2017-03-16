PHOTOS: Senior Bowling League
Charlie Coon celebrates picking up a spare during the Fifty Plus Mixed Bowling League meet at Lincoln Lanes Bowling Center, Chambersburg. The league meets on Thursdays.
