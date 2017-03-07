PHOTOS: Firefighters dispatched to a home ata
Firefighters are on the scene of a reported house fire Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 460 Guilford Avenue, Chambersburg. The was extinguished shortly after units arrived just before 5pm.
