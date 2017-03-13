Up to 2 feet of snow from Winter Storm Stella may snow-in the back country as PennDOT concentrates on I-81. PennDOT prepares for 2 feet of snow & drifting Up to 2 feet of snow from Winter Storm Stella may snow-in the back country as PennDOT concentrates on I-81.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.