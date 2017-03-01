Pair accused of punching car, home: Police log
Two Chambersburg people are accused of punching a residence and a vehicle at a property in the 4000 block of Sycamore Grove Road at about 1:45 p.m. Feb. 28. Pair accused of punching car, home: Police log Two Chambersburg people are accused of punching a residence and a vehicle at a property in the 4000 block of Sycamore Grove Road at about 1:45 p.m. Feb. 28. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lAcTR6 GREENE TOWNSHIP - Two Chambersburg people are accused of punching a residence and a vehicle at a property in the 4000 block of Sycamore Grove Road at about 1:45 p.m. Feb. 28. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg, Erick Riddle Sr., 30, used his fist to hit the hood of a green 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, causing about $200 in damage.
