No injuries in I-81 crash

Friday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

No injuries in I-81 crash No one was injured during a crash on I-81 which caused traffic to be backed up, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nz2vu7 ANTRIM TOWNSHIP - Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg said no one was injured during a crash on Interstate 81 in which a tractor trailer drove off the road and caused traffic to be backed up for several hours the afternoon of March 15. According to the report, Russell C. McCoy, 42, Pocomoke City, Maryland, was driving a 2013 Freightliner Fleet south on the interstate near mile marker 5, when he lost control and drove off the road due to snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

