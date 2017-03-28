New park coming to Chambersburg
New park coming to Chambersburg The Nicholson Square project will start soon. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ovbDzP Borough council voted Monday night to use some of the money raised by a recent $9.75 million recreation bond to begin the first phase of the park.
