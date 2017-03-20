New allegations against man convicted of sexa

New allegations against man convicted of sex offense A Chambersburg man was charged in 2010 sex offense, shortly after conviction of different sex offense. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mISKrv CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg man was charged with a 2010 sex offense on Friday, months after pleading guilty to a different sex offense in Franklin County Court.

