New allegations against man convicted...

New allegations against man convicted of sexa

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

New allegations against man convicted of sex offense A Chambersburg man was charged in 2010 sex offense, shortly after conviction of different sex offense. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mISKrv CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg man was charged with a 2010 sex offense on Friday, months after pleading guilty to a different sex offense in Franklin County Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo restaurant Sat B Floyd 3
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft Mar 17 jio 12
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 7 egor 29
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) Feb 23 lavon affair 21
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC