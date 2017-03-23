Meals on Wheels needs volunteers, not governmenta

The local Meals on Wheels program is an example of how a community working together can provide for its neediest citizens without government help Meals on Wheels needs volunteers, not government help The local Meals on Wheels program is an example of how a community working together can provide for its neediest citizens without government help Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nHR1Yj Dottie Begman seals plastic film on meals to be delivered to local Meals on Wheels clients on March 21, 2017. CHAMBERSBURG - The local Meals on Wheels program is an example of how a community working together can provide for its neediest citizens without government help.

