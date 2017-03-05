Man shoots self in foot: Police log
Man shoots self in foot: Police log CPD investigates self-inflicted gunshot incident Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ltM1Gl CHAMBERSBURG - A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Friday night while trying to tuck his pistol into his pants, prompting a visit to the emergency room at Chambersburg hospital. Chambersburg police did not identify the man but said they were called when he checked in to the emergency room for treatment of his wound.
