Man jailed in conviction of dogs deaths
Man jailed in conviction of dogs deaths A Guilford Township man was jailed in the death of three dogs and severe abuse of another. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mVYnCO Jorge Derieux Abreu pleaded guilty to four counts of animal cruelty after four German shepherds were left to starve in a Chambersburg home, ultimately killing 3 of them.
