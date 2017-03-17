Man charged in drug death after grand jurya

Man charged in drug death after grand jury investigation A Chambersburg man is charged with heroin delivery related to a fatal overdose from October. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nAQdBt CHAMBERSBURG - Chambersburg man Jeffrey Coulter II was charged Friday in connection with the overdose death of Lori Wassil, after a grand jury investigation.

