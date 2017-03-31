Man charged after young children walked to Sheetza
Man charged after young children walked to Sheetz alone A Chambersburg man is charged with child endangerment after two young children walked several blocks alone to Sheetz. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nER18O CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg man is due in court Tuesday, accused of endangering two young children by not realizing they had left their home and walked to Sheetz.
