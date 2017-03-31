Man accused of strangling woman

Friday

Man accused of strangling until woman passed out A Chambersburg man is accused of strangling a woman to the point of losing consciousness during assault. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nEDoGI CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg man is due in court Tuesday, accused of assaulting a woman and choking her until she passed out.

