Man accused of strangling woman

Man accused of strangling until woman passed out A Chambersburg man is accused of strangling a woman to the point of losing consciousness during assault. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nEDoGI CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg man is due in court Tuesday, accused of assaulting a woman and choking her until she passed out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.