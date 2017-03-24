Man accused of sexually assaulting boy for twoa

Man accused of sexually assaulting bo...

Man accused of sexually assaulting boy

Man accused of sexually assaulting boy for two years A Chambersburg man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nNEu5D Devonte Montoya, 21, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and corruption of minors.

