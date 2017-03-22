Libre's Law clears Senate panel; bill one step closer to adoption after lengthy delays
Anti-cruelty legislation named for a Lancaster County puppy whose case inspired national outrage and state efforts to strengthen animal abuse laws is now headed for a full vote before the state Senate after clearing a Senate panel on Tuesday. Libre's Law, named for a 4-month-old Boston Terrier puppy that was reportedly near death when rescuers found it suffering from sepsis and mange on a Lancaster County farm last summer, has made its first steps toward adoption since stalling in the legislative process last year, reportedly amid NRA pushback against a larger anti-cruelty package.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|Mar 18
|B Floyd
|3
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar 18
|duck man
|5
|3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft
|Mar 17
|jio
|12
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar 7
|egor
|29
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11)
|Feb 23
|lavon affair
|21
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC