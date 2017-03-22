Libre's Law clears Senate panel; bill one step closer to adoption after lengthy delays

Anti-cruelty legislation named for a Lancaster County puppy whose case inspired national outrage and state efforts to strengthen animal abuse laws is now headed for a full vote before the state Senate after clearing a Senate panel on Tuesday. Libre's Law, named for a 4-month-old Boston Terrier puppy that was reportedly near death when rescuers found it suffering from sepsis and mange on a Lancaster County farm last summer, has made its first steps toward adoption since stalling in the legislative process last year, reportedly amid NRA pushback against a larger anti-cruelty package.

