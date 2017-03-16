Lawn and garden: Youth recognized at 4-H Dairya
Lawn and garden: Youth recognized at 4-H Dairy Awards Franklin County 4-H Dairy Awards were held March 4. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nw18fM Franklin County 4-H Dairy Award Winners: Back Franklin County Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski, Jeremy Laman, Chambersburg, Skyler Reichard, Chambersburg, 4-H Extension Educator Michael Martin. Middle Megan Wingert, Chambersburg, Rebekah Aldrich, Chambersburg, Ellisa Gamby, Chambersburg, Grace Crider, St. Thomas, Erica Cauffman, Chambersburg, Franklin County Commissioner Dave Keller.
