Lawn and garden: Youth recognized at 4-H Dairya

Lawn and garden: Youth recognized at 4-H Dairy Awards Franklin County 4-H Dairy Awards were held March 4. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nw18fM Franklin County 4-H Dairy Award Winners: Back Franklin County Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski, Jeremy Laman, Chambersburg, Skyler Reichard, Chambersburg, 4-H Extension Educator Michael Martin. Middle Megan Wingert, Chambersburg, Rebekah Aldrich, Chambersburg, Ellisa Gamby, Chambersburg, Grace Crider, St. Thomas, Erica Cauffman, Chambersburg, Franklin County Commissioner Dave Keller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.