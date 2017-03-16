Jewish Food and Heritage Festival pla...

Jewish Food and Heritage Festival planned March 26

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Jewish Food and Heritage Festival planned March 26 ] The Jewish Food and Heritage Festival on March 26 at Congregation Sons of Israel, 209 E. King St., Chambersburg, will feature homemade Jewish food and Klezmer Jewish music by the music group AlleZingun. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nwAWlj Music group AlleZingun will perform at the Jewish Food and Heritage Festival on March 26. Musicians are Emily Beaton on fiddle and ukulele; Katy Clay on guitar, accordion and ukulele; and Barb Eshelman on fiddle and ukulele.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft 7 hr jio 12
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 7 egor 29
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) Feb 23 lavon affair 21
News A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation? Feb 23 grab your wallet 2
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC