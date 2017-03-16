Jewish Food and Heritage Festival planned March 26
Jewish Food and Heritage Festival planned March 26 ] The Jewish Food and Heritage Festival on March 26 at Congregation Sons of Israel, 209 E. King St., Chambersburg, will feature homemade Jewish food and Klezmer Jewish music by the music group AlleZingun. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nwAWlj Music group AlleZingun will perform at the Jewish Food and Heritage Festival on March 26. Musicians are Emily Beaton on fiddle and ukulele; Katy Clay on guitar, accordion and ukulele; and Barb Eshelman on fiddle and ukulele.
