Grand jury investigation leads to second overdosea

Grand jury investigation leads to second overdose death arrest A Shippensburg man is charged in the overdose death of a Southampton Township woman. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nJ1guN CHAMBERSBURG - A Franklin County grand jury has recommended charges against a second person for his alleged role in a Southampton Township woman's fatal heroin overdose.

