Dog canvassing coming soon The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement will conduct a license and rabies canvass between Chambersburg and Fort Loudon. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nnGT4d FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement will conduct a license and rabies canvass between Chambersburg and Fort Loudon with week of April 3. According to the state law, dogs that are three months and older must be up-to-date on their licenses, or a $3,000 fine plus court costs per dog may be assessed by the state dog warden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.