Details released about man accused of molesting 3a

Details released about man accused of molesting 3 girls A Chambersburg man is accused of molesting three girls over more than 10 years ago. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m7k4Bc Three sets of documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns office in February show that three girls, ages 6, 8, and between 3 and 5, have accused Oaks of touching them inappropriately between 2004 and 2005.

