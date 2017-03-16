Coyle gets $300,000 Keystone grant
Coyle Free Library will get a $306,900 Keystone Grant to help pay for furnishings and a checkout and security system Coyle gets $300,000 Keystone grant Coyle Free Library will get a $306,900 Keystone Grant to help pay for furnishings and a checkout and security system Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m6SYxt A crane is being used to lift frames into place during expansion work at Coyle Free Library on Monday, January 30, 2017. The library has a temporary location at the corner of Broad and Second streets until winter of 2018 when the $5.5 million project is to be completed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft
|7 hr
|jio
|12
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar 7
|egor
|29
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11)
|Feb 23
|lavon affair
|21
|A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation?
|Feb 23
|grab your wallet
|2
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC