Coyle gets $300,000 Keystone grant

14 hrs ago

Coyle Free Library will get a $306,900 Keystone Grant to help pay for furnishings and a checkout and security system. The library has a temporary location at the corner of Broad and Second streets until winter of 2018 when the $5.5 million project is to be completed.

