Chambersburg man indicted on federal drug trafficking charges
According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment charges Brunson with Possessing with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana and Criminal Conspiracy. The charges arise out of an incident that occurred on December 8, 2016, when Brunson's home was searched by the Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marshals Service that led to the discovery of cocaine and marijuana in his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo restaurant
|Mar 18
|B Floyd
|3
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar 18
|duck man
|5
|3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft
|Mar 17
|jio
|12
|vince martz (Jul '14)
|Mar 7
|egor
|29
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11)
|Feb 23
|lavon affair
|21
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC