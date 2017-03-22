Chambersburg man indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment charges Brunson with Possessing with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana and Criminal Conspiracy. The charges arise out of an incident that occurred on December 8, 2016, when Brunson's home was searched by the Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marshals Service that led to the discovery of cocaine and marijuana in his home.

