Chambersburg man charged in bloody assault A Chambersburg man is accused of beating a woman causing bruising and bleeding. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2mGqlUR HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - A Chambersburg man is in Franklin County Jail this week after state police say he beat a woman, leaving her with bloody injuries over her head and body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.