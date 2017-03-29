CASD superintendent: Magnet school won't close There are no plans to close the Chambersburg Magnet School, CASD Superintendent Joseph Padasak said this week Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nBh2rh CHAMBERSBURG - Rumors about the demise of the Career Magnet School are greatly exaggerated, the Chambersburg Area School District superintendent said in an announcement sent to CMS students and their parents this week. However, there could be changes coming in the way the school is operated and programs offered there, Dr. Joseph Padasak said.

