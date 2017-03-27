BioZyme Names Cliff Ocker Its Area Sales Manager In The NY, PA, VA
BIOZYME NAMES CLIFF OCKER ITS AREA SALES MANAGER IN THE NY, PA, VA Mar. 31, 2017 Source: BioZyme news release Cliff Ocker, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, is now the Area Sales Manager in the New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont for BioZyme Inc. He has been working for the company for nearly a year, previously serving the dairy sector. In his role as an ASM, he will work to develop new and build upon current dealer/partner and customer relations while promoting the BioZyme line of products.
