Ask the shelter: My cat keeps eating ...

Ask the shelter: My cat keeps eating paper. Isa

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Ask the shelter: My cat keeps eating paper. Is something wrong? A reader questions if there is something wrong with her cat that keeps eating newspaper and tissue paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo restaurant 16 hr Cwalt3252 4
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft Mar 17 jio 12
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 7 egor 29
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) Feb 23 lavon affair 21
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC