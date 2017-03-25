Aquatics center project officially be...

Aquatics center project officially begins

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Aquatics center project officially begins at ceremony Buckets of sand thrown at blue water ribbon mark beginning of aquatics center project Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nQHMoD Julie Redding, assistant superintendent of recreation at Chambersburg Recreation Department, talks to locals during the ground breaking of the new Aquatic Center on Saturday, March 25, 2017. CHAMBERSBURG - The borough's new aquatics center project was launched Saturday when eight local dignitaries, a community youth representative and a woman who took part in the groundbreaking for Chambersburg's first pool project in 1969 threw buckets of sand at a blue ribbon representing the water the new pool will eventually hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 28 min cvb 9
News Body found near Southgate Shopping Center (Oct '10) 9 hr Tommy Shuffler 48
Kenzo restaurant Mar 25 Cwalt3252 4
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
News 3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft Mar 17 jio 12
vince martz (Jul '14) Mar 7 egor 29
News Coming up (Sep '12) Feb 25 justice 2
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC