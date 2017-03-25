Aquatics center project officially begins at ceremony Buckets of sand thrown at blue water ribbon mark beginning of aquatics center project Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nQHMoD Julie Redding, assistant superintendent of recreation at Chambersburg Recreation Department, talks to locals during the ground breaking of the new Aquatic Center on Saturday, March 25, 2017. CHAMBERSBURG - The borough's new aquatics center project was launched Saturday when eight local dignitaries, a community youth representative and a woman who took part in the groundbreaking for Chambersburg's first pool project in 1969 threw buckets of sand at a blue ribbon representing the water the new pool will eventually hold.

