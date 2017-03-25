Aquatics center project officially begins
Aquatics center project officially begins at ceremony Buckets of sand thrown at blue water ribbon mark beginning of aquatics center project Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nQHMoD Julie Redding, assistant superintendent of recreation at Chambersburg Recreation Department, talks to locals during the ground breaking of the new Aquatic Center on Saturday, March 25, 2017. CHAMBERSBURG - The borough's new aquatics center project was launched Saturday when eight local dignitaries, a community youth representative and a woman who took part in the groundbreaking for Chambersburg's first pool project in 1969 threw buckets of sand at a blue ribbon representing the water the new pool will eventually hold.
