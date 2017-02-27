Woman charged after being accused of possessinga
Woman charged after being accused of possessing heroin A woman was charged after she was allegedly found in possession of heroin during a traffic stop, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lMdf9v MCCONNELLSBURG - A Chambersburg woman was charged after she was allegedly found in possession of heroin during a traffic stop, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Chambersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|3 undocumented immigrants charged with ID theft
|Feb 25
|justice
|6
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11)
|Feb 23
|lavon affair
|21
|A fee for state police: Fair or double taxation?
|Feb 23
|grab your wallet
|2
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|vincent martz egor
|Feb 23
|nutcase
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chambersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC