Woman accused of locking child out in the cold A Chambersburg woman is accused of locking a child out of the house in cold weather, Chambersburg Police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k3YQoj CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg woman is accused of locking a child out of the house in cold weather, Chambersburg Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.