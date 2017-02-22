Woman accused of driving drunk, injuring child ina

Woman accused of driving drunk, injuring child in crash A Chambersburg woman is in court Tuesday, accused of drunk driving with a young child in her car. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2m8utzv Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Barker of the York County District Attorney's Office talks about part of the reason why police have been instructed to charge obstructing the administration of law if someone refuses to have his or her blood taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.