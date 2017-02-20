Trial begins for doctor accused of sexual abuse,a

Trial begins for doctor accused of sexual abuse, drugging Attorneys gave their opening statements early Monday related to doctor accused of drugging, raping several women and a minor. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lnGKg8 CHAMBERSBURG - Suspended Chambersburg doctor Sohael Raschid was described as a real life Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde during opening statements in his trial on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting three women and a teen girl.

