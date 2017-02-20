Trial begins for doctor accused of se...

Trial begins for doctor accused of sexual abuse,a

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Trial begins for doctor accused of sexual abuse, drugging Attorneys gave their opening statements early Monday related to doctor accused of drugging, raping several women and a minor. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lnGKg8 CHAMBERSBURG - Suspended Chambersburg doctor Sohael Raschid was described as a real life Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde during opening statements in his trial on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting three women and a teen girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chambersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: CAMS South presents Shrek Jr.: The Musical 7 hr Missy 1
Review: AAA Travel Agency (Jun '11) 14 hr Mike 20
Glenn Roth Fingerstyle Guitarist Live at C & C ... Feb 16 glennroth 1
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Snowflake 112
News Chambersburg man: Sheetz sign 'insults' people (Feb '08) Feb 16 Gah-ga 75
nut case Feb 9 martz friends 1
The American flag in the circle off McKinley st... (Sep '14) Feb 7 Koj 7
See all Chambersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chambersburg Forum Now

Chambersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chambersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Chambersburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC