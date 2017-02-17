Tractor-trailer's cab severed in crash; driver survives
" Maryland State Police say a tractor-trailer's cab separated from the rest of the rig when the truck hit a guardrail, and then slid down an embankment onto a city street with the driver inside. Police say in a statement that 31-year-old Matthew Black of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening in the accident Tuesday morning on a U.S. 15 overpass in Frederick.
