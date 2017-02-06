The John Stewart Memorial Library at ...

The John Stewart Memorial Library at Wilson College goes live on Koha with ByWater Solutions

ByWater Solutions, an open source community contributor and America's forefront provider of Koha support, announced today that the John Stewart Memorial Library at Wilson College, of Chambersburg, PA. is now live on Koha! ByWater Solutions completed the migration of the library's 85,000 plus holdings from Liblime Koha last year and is providing ongoing Koha support and hosting services to them.

