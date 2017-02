Stolen trailer blamed for fatal I-81 crash ona

A stolen trailer caused the fiery crash that killed a truck driver on Thanksgiving Day on Interstate 81 in Greene Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg. Stolen trailer blamed for fatal I-81 crash on Thanksgiving CHAMBERSBURG -- A stolen trailer caused the fiery crash that killed a truck driver on Thanksgiving Day on Interstate 81 in Greene Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg.

