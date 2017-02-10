Police: Woman cut herself in lie about knifea

Police: Woman cut herself in lie about knife attack A woman will be in court on two cases, including allegations that she lied about a violent attack. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kuL2Ru CHAMBERSBURG - A Chambersburg woman is accused of cutting herself then falsely reporting to police that she was attacked by a man who forced his way into her house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.