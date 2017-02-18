Police: Naked woman assaulted officer with WWIIa
Police: Naked woman assaulted officer with WWII bayonet Police serving a warrant allegedly found their target naked and swinging a WWII weapon at them. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lulBTQ CHAMBERSBURG - Police arriving to a borough home to serve a warrant allege they found their target naked and swinging at them with a World War II-era bayonet.
