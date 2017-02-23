Police charge dad of teen accused in New Year'sa
Police said guns and ammo were found all over the Greencastle home where the man's son is accused of shooting and killing another teen. Dad of Greencastle teen accused in fatal shooting now charged Police said guns and ammo were found all over the Greencastle home where the man's son is accused of shooting and killing another teen.
