Peters Township man charged with child rape A Mercersburg area man is accused of raping and molesting a young girl. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k0gYwU WAYNESBORO - A Peters Township man was arrested this week on allegations that he raped and molested a young girl over the course of several months, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.